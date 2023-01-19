Julian Sands’ car discovered as search for missing actor continues

A car believed to belong to Julian Sands has been found by crews during a search operation for the missing British actor.

This footage shows the scene In Mount Baldy, California, as the vehicle was towed away as officials continue the search.

Mr Sands, who has starred in The Killing Fields and A Room With a View has been missing since Friday, 13 January.

The 65-year-old is thought to have been hiking along the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to local reports.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.