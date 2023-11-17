Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

The depths of winter leave many of us yearn to bask in the sunshine and in this episode of Travel Smart, we're helping you out by taking a look at how to plan that summer holiday in 2024 by taking a look at package holidays.

For those of you that aren't that patient, The Independent's travel team also give you their tips on chasing the sun during the winter, with a look at the Canary Islands and what they have to offer, as well as the island of Mauritius.