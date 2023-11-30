In this episode of Travel Smart, our Independent travel experts share how to master the art of the city break, from the diverse appeals of must-visit destinations, and how these shift across the seasons.

From Malaga’s thriving art and culinary scene, to Prague’s newest cultural hub, free concerts and music festivals in Vienna, or a spring break in Athens, where you can explore the ancient wonders of the world minus the crowds. They’ll also be answering your city break based questions, and sharing well-honed travel tips from when to travel to what to pack.