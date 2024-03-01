Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

With the Golden Globes and Baftas behind us, we’re turning our attention to who will take home the top prizes at this year’s Oscars.

Jonathan Glazer’s disturbing holocaust drama The Zone of Interest is dominating the foreign-language categories, but will it take home the Best Picture gong? Does Yorgos Lanthimos’s macabre comedy-horror Poor Things have enough steam to surpass the Oppenheimer behemoth?

Jacob Stolworthy, Annabel Nugent and Adam White predict which films will walk away winners at the 2024 Oscars.