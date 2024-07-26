Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace defends Vance’s ‘childless cat ladies’ comment

Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace has defended past comments made by JD Vance about Kamala Harris.

In 2021, Donald Trump’s now-appointed running mate told said the US was run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

When asked by Piers Morgan if Mr Trump and Mr Vance have to be more careful about the language they're using towards Ms Harris now she is at the top of the party ticket, Ms Mace replied: "I just watched Kamala Harris give a speech where she called every single Republican an extremist and was spouting off lies and conspiracy theories about our party."