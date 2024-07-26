Tom Daley gave a secret signal to his young children during the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday, 26 July.

The gold medallist, 30, and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, 50, have two sons.

Daley was a flagbearer on Great Britain's boat alongside rower Helen Glover.

He was seen smiling and making half a heart with his hands as the team travelled down the River Seine.

Later, Daley posted on Instagram describing the honour he felt carrying the flag - and revealed why he made the gesture.