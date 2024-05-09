Planet of the Apes star Kevin Durand reveals how he found his inner ape

Planet of the Apes is back, and to mark the return of the epic sci-fi franchise, we catch up with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes star Kevin Durand about ape school, working with motion capture technology, and whether the latest addition can live up to the Caesar trilogy.

Durand told Independent TV that he “did four weeks of ape school, watched a lot of documentaries and I spent time at the zoo” to get into character as the despotic ape leader Proximus Caesar.