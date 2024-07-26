Headless Marie Antoinettes line banks of Seine during Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Headless Marie Antoinettes lined the banks of the Seine from the prison she was once held in during the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, 26 July.

Figures dressed in red holding severed heads peered out from the windows of the Conciergerie.

The ceremony also featured a performance from Lady Gaga and a rendition of "Do You Hear the People Sing" from Les Miserables.

Organisers abandoned the traditional stadium format to instead showcase the sights and sounds of the city, with athletes set to be paraded along the waterway in an impressive display.