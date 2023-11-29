From watersports to wine tasting, discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

If you’re looking for some winter sun inspiration, check out this episode of Travel Smart which looks at the diverse, year-round appeal of the Canary Islands. Independent Global Travel Editor Annabel Grossman travels to Fuerteventura to explore this stunning island, with its mix of golden sand beaches, watersport-friendly waters, and bustling coastal resorts.

From kitesurfing to buggy driving, mountain hikes to volcanic wine cellars, Annabel dives into the wide range of activities on offer, and shares her travel tips, from perfect hotels, to idyllic shores, and the best places to eat and drink.