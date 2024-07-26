Team GB athletes among St Pancras travellers as Eurostar trains cancelled

Team GB athletes travelling to the Paris Olympics were among those waiting at St Pancras on Friday, 26 July, as Eurostar services were hit by cancellations as a result of a “malicious attack” on the service in France.

The rail operator confirmed a quarter of its trains would no longer run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday following “co-ordinated” vandalism.

Organisers of the Olympics Games are pushing ahead with the opening ceremony later, despite thousands of visitors being delayed by arson attacks on the key rail lines into Paris.