Park Fire: Blaze rips through 100,000 acres in 24 hours as suspect arrested

Wildfires have been raging across California, including the Park Fire which has spread to 164,286 acres as of Friday, 26 July.

Authorities have said that the Northern California wildland fire was allegedly started by a man who pushed a burning car into a gully.

The blaze is the state’s largest conflagration this wildfire season, following the Lake Fire near Santa Barbara that started on 5 July.

Boosted by high temperatures and wind, it began to produce pyrocumulus clouds as it neared 100,000 acres in less than 24 hours.

Investigators have arrested a 42-year-old man who will be arraigned Monday.