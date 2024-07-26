Independent TV
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s canoe slalomist Adam Burgess on how split-second decisions determine a race
In the lead-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, The Independent’s Kate Gill looked into what it takes to train like a Team GB athlete ahead of competing on the world stage.
IndependentTV’s How To Train Like A Olympian is a series focused on the individual fundamentals Olympians have to focus on within their training.
While navigating tight gates down tumultuous white water rapids, two-time Olympic canoe slalomist Adam Burgess, 32, makes split-second decisions that determine the outcome of his race.
Watch more How To Train Like An Olympian episodes here on The Independent’s YouTube.
