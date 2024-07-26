England players have paid tribute to Gareth Southgate in an emotional video, following his decision to step down as manager of the men’s team.

Southgate confirmed that he would be quitting his role days after the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

In a new video shared on social media, England stars including Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Declan Rice shared messages of thanks to their boss.

“You’ve made this nation proud to watch England and to support England again,” Mason Mount added.