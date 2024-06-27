Moment 100-foot-wide sinkhole opens up and collapses Illinois football field

A football pitch in Illinois, situated above a mine, has been closed after a giant sinkhole swallowed the ground up, leaving a 100ft-wide crater in the middle of a community park.

Surveillance footage shows the moment that the huge hole opened the ground up and started to swallow the turf, and one of the field’s floodlights, before it completely vanished into the ground below.

Dust and debris shot up into the air as the incident unfolded on Wednesday 26 June.

Nobody was injured by the collapse, and no miners were hurt.

The park is expected to be closed indefinitely as the sinkhole investigation is being completed.