Video: Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch in relay last leg

Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic torch in the final stages of its journey through Paris before Friday’s (26 July) opening ceremony.

The rapper held the flame next to the Stade de France stadium in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis.

Though his part of the relay went off without a hitch, others’ journeys to the Olympics did not - as the Eurostar was hit by cancellations following a “malicious attack” on the service in France.

The rail operator confirmed a quarter of its trains would no longer run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday following “co-ordinated” vandalism.