How to master the art of the last minute holiday

In this week’s episode of Travel Smart, The Independent’s travel experts Annabel Grossman and Simon Calder are looking at some of the best short haul and domestic destinations for your last minute trip.

From the Summer sun-drenched south coast of England and the stunning scenery of Scotland, to the nearby European destinations of Malta, Portugal and Turkey, the pair deliver unparalleled recommendations for spontaneous getaways.

Our experts also give you the best bargains and deals to get you on these brilliant last minute trips for the best possible price.