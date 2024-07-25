You better vote: Kamala Harris appears on RuPaul’s Drag Race with election message

Kamala Harris used her appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race to encourage the public to register to vote ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Her visit to the Werk Room marked the first time a sitting vice president has starred on the long-running show.

"Each day, we're seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love - openly and with pride," Harris said during the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 finale, set to air on Friday (26 July).