How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro

In this episode of Travel Smart, join The Independent’s travel experts Simon Calder and Annabel Grossman on an island-hopping adventure across the Caribbean.

Culinary tours featuring gospel breakfasts and vibrant fish fries, rainforest adventures, shipwreck dives and music experiences galore – Simon and Annabel run you the the full gamut of thrilling activities that await visitors to the islands of Barbados, Dominican Republic, Grenada, St Kitts, Saint Lucia and Tobago.

(Just don’t forget to explore the world-famous beaches while you’re there!)