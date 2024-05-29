In this episode of Travel Smart , The Independent ’ s travel experts Simon Calder and Annabel Grossman head to Barbados , to show that there’s more to the paradise island than sun, sand and sea.

The pair lean into their expansive knowledge of the Caribbean hotspot, famous for it’s rum punch and cocktails, to recommend the best places to grab some grub. From Oistins Fish Fry, the famous seafood stall serving tuna, swordfish, flying fish and more, to Michelin Star fine dining at The Cliff – the pair have every taste and budget covered.