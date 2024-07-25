Kourtney Kardashian’s rarely-seen son makes surprise return to reality TV

Kourtney Kardashian’s rarely-seen son has made a surprise return to reality TV.

Kourtney's oldest child - 14-year-old Mason - made a rare appearance on the Season 5 finale of The Kardashians on Wednesday night (24 July).

Mason made his appearance as his auntie Kylie Jenner held a massive dinner party for the entire family - catered for by Nobu.

As the family file into Kylie's home, Kourtney is seen giving Mason a hug.

As he smiles and hugs his mother, Kourtney says: “My son”.