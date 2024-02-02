Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch | Binge Watch

With Bafta buzz in the air, we look at some of the standout British films that have topped the critics’ lists this awards season.

Is Emerald Fennell’s divisive Saltburn worthy of the hype? Will Yorgos Lanthimos’s surreal farce Poor Things bag the top prize? Why did Andrew Scott miss out on a Best Actor nomination?

Join Annabel Nugent and Jacob Stolworthy as they run through their predictions for who’s set to sweep up, and who will be snubbed at this year’s Baftas.