Billy Joel’s daughters steal show as he ends MSG residency after 10 years

Billy Joel's daughters joined him on stage for his final show of his Madison Square Garden residency on Thursday, 25 July.

Della, eight, and Remy, six, delighted the crowd during a rendition of "My Life" during the Piano Man's 104th consecutive performance.

Joel was also joined by Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose, who appeared on stage to sing the band's cover of "Live And Let Die" and AC/DC's "Highway To Hell."

The setlist also included Joel classics such as "Vienna," "New York State of Mind," "Uptown Girl," and "We Didn't Start The Fire."