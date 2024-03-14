Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

In this episode of Travelsmart, The Independent’s travel experts Simon Calder and Annabel Grossman set their sights on Greece, and the best ways to enjoy a summer holiday there with the family.

The pair use their vast experience to recommend extraordinary day trips across Greece’s varied islands and family-friendly tours and activities sure to suit everybody.

From the colourful architecture of the island of Symi and the Blue Flag beaches of Neos Marmaras, to the cultural powerhouse capital that is Athens, Annabel and Simon reveal the most alluring regions of one of Europe’s most-loved destinations.