Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house | Binge Watch

Big Brother stars Jordan Sangha and Henry Southan open up about life after the house and the “bloody whirlwind” of their newfound fame.

The pair, who finished first and third respectively, captured the hearts of the audience with their will-they-won’t-they romance in season 20 of the reality show that started them all.

They exclusively chat with Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy about what the future holds, moving in together, and *that* steamy hot tub scene.