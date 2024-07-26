Team GB arrive in rain-soaked Paris for 2024 Olympic Games

Team GB’s Paris 2024 Olympics were soaked by rain as they sailed down the River Seine during the opening ceremony on Friday, 26 July.

For the first time in the Summer Games’ history, the event’s curtain-raiser was not be held inside a stadium.

Instead, the spectacle - which was expected to draw more than a billion viewers around the world - took place along the River Seine.

Andy Murray was among those accompanying flagbearers Tom Daley and Helen Glover on Team GB’s boat.