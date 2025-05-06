Prince Louis mocks Prince George for fixing his hair at VE Day celebrations

Prince Louis was caught on camera impersonating his older brother, Prince George, during the VE Day anniversary commemorations on Monday, 5 May.

While watching the parade outside Buckingham Palace in central London, the seven-year-old, who was sitting next to Prince William, was filmed mimicking George’s hair flick.

The youngster’s cheeky behaviour has often gone viral online during his public appearances over the last few years.

Louis was also caught trying to lend his father a helping hand as he tried to brush something off William’s jacket while watching the VE Day parade.