Prince Louis pretends to nod off during Trooping the Colour flypast

Prince Louis stole the spotlight at this year’s Trooping the Colour once again, as he pretended to fall asleep on Buckingham Palace’s balcony during the flypast.

The six-year-old kept yawning, before letting his head drift down, promptly picking it back up when he heard a plane coming.

In previous appearances at the celebration, he’s been spotted covering his ears, and asking questions about the military aircraft flying over.

The celebration marks King Charles’ birthday, and over 1,400 service personnel took part in the parade.