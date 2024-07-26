Why the Paris 2024 opening ceremony will be like nothing the Olympics has seen before

Support truly

A spectacle along the River Seine is expected to draw more than a billion viewers around the world at this Friday’s opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

For the first time in history, the event’s curtain-raiser will not be held inside a stadium, with France’s capital wishing to showcase its Parisian landmarks. A 6km river parade will take place along the Seine – passing the Notre-Dame and the Louvre – with nearly 600,000 people in attendance.

Almost 100 boats will carry an estimated 10,500 athletes along the city’s main water artery, while spectators immerse themselves in the unique experience from the upper banks and lower quays.

An estimated 1.5 billion viewers are expected to tune in to television broadcasts, which will begin at 6.30pm BST.

With most anticipating this to be the largest Opening Ceremony in history – both in terms of audience and geographical coverage – the cultural tour, which begins at the Austerlitz Bridge, is designed to illustrate this year’s Olympic slogan: “Games Wide Open.”

From the very beginning, planners wanted to make the opening ceremony accessible to the wider public, and so, with 222,000 free tickets up for grabs, everyone was given an equal opportunity to be part of the event. And those who were unable to get their hands on a sought-after ticket will be catered for too, as 80 giant screens have been erected around Paris to amplify their viewing experience.

But, in order to deliver an event of such magnitude, head of the Paris 2024 organising committee Tony Estanguet has worked with a talented team of experts to help him through the process.

Since plans were unveiled three years ago, Thomas Jolly, a French theatre director and actor, has largely spearheaded the artistic element of this event. He promises to deliver a seismic and diverse show consisting of 3,000 artists, representing his nation’s contrasting cultures by combining opera and rap pieces.

“France is a story that never stops being constructed, deconstructed, and reconstructed. It’s alive, it remains alive,” Jolly told Associated Press. “This responsibility was ambitious, complex, but magnificent for an artist.”

Sharing Jolly’s vision, ceremonies choreographer Maud Le Pladec will lead 400 dancers out onto each bridge along the Seine, all kitted out with a wardrobe of unique costumes designed by French television presenter Daphne Burki. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, Burki looks to make full use of vintage and upcycled clothes, mixed in with some newer creations.

“This is a unique opportunity to shed light on the talents of passionate designers I have been working with for over twenty years, emerging designers or renowned maisons, in the framework of daily TV broadcasts,” Burki said. “I intend to show the best of French culture and fashion, especially with the sumptuous backdrop that Paris and the Seine offer.”

The Seine will host the Paris Olympics opening ceremony ( Reuters )

In order for this ambitious project to be successfully carried out, though, it must be underpinned by a rigorous installation schedule, ensuring that health and safety measures are upheld.

Since 18 July, the upper and lower quays running alongside the Seine have been closed off to the general public, while access routes and walkways for local residents and businesses – as well as emergency and security services – have remained open. Police officers have installed an anti-terrorism barrier, which is nearly four miles long, along the river banks.

These measures have been put in place to create a safer environment for those who will be attending and taking part as, with it being the first outdoor Opening Ceremony, the local authorities are not willing to leave any stone unturned. The number of officers and soldiers patrolling the city has been significantly heightened, with people now needing to show a QR code pass if they wish to cross through security zones.

This, however, has led to a growing sense of frustration among local commuters, as many of whom have been subjected to background security checks. "That whole thing is a pain," a delivery man, Nassim Bennamou, recently told Sky News. "Even the GPS is confused, I have no idea how I’m going to work today."

Residents will be compelled to wait until the ceremony is finished before some of these restrictions can be lifted. And yet, while people may be eager to resume their daily lives, there is a growing sense of excitement around what will be an unforgettable event.