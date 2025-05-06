Putin builds life-sized Reichstag replica for Russia’s Victory Day re-enactment

Russia has built a life-sized replica of the Reichstag building for its Victory Day re-enactment of the country's capture by Soviet forces in the Second World War.

The life-sized replica has been built at an amusement park in Moscow for the re-enactment showing the moment the Soviet flag was hoisted above Germany’s parliament building in the final days of World War Two.

The replica features bullet holes, rubbles and historical military vehicles.

The play, entitled Victory! will take place twice a day in May, alongside Moscow’s annual victory parade.