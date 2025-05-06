Jesy Nelson filmed an update from her hospital bed after undergoing emergency surgery to save her unborn twins.

In a TikTok published on Sunday, 5 May, the former Little Mix star asked fans for advice after announcing the first thing she’d like to do once she leaves medical care.

Nelson, 33, is expecting twins with her partner, Zion Foster, but was diagnosed with pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.

The condition means her babies share a placenta, which can lead to potential health risks.