Jesy Nelson has issued a health update after undergoing emergency surgery to save her unborn twins.

The former Little Mix star, 34, is expecting twins with her partner, Zion Foster, but was diagnosed with pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.

The condition means her babies share a placenta, which can lead to potential health risks.

Nelson said she was told to stay in hospital as her cervix was now very short, meaning her “waters could break at any point”.

Sharing an update on Instagram on Sunday, 6 April, Nelson added that her partner can only take her outside the hospital for a short distance in a wheelchair.