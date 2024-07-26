Andrew Foster's killers stop for snacks at petrol station after ammonia attack

A gang who murdered Andrew Foster at his home in Gateshead by throwing ammonia in his face stopped for snacks at a petrol station after killing him, CCTV shows.

The 26-year-old died in what a judge described as a “cruel and terrifying” attack as part of a violent campaign to control the drugs trade in a community.

On Friday, leader of the drugs gang Youssef Wynne, 40, of Wuppertal Court, Jarrow, was jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 33 years before he is considered for parole.

Kenneth Fawcett, 33, of Balkwell Avenue, North Shields, was given a 32-year tariff; John Wandless, 33, of no fixed address, was given a 31-year tariff; and Josh Hawthorn, 22, of Ashfield, Jarrow, was given a 22-year tariff.