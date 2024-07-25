Shoplifting seagull pinches packet of crisps from convenience store

A shoplifting seagull has been caught on camera stealing bags of crisps from a corner shop in Dorset.

Staff at Central shop in Weymouth have even put up a joke sign to warn customers about the regular visitor that has earned the nickname "Steven."

Footage showed the gull shamelessly wandering through the open doors and pinching food from the nearest shelf.

Shop supervisor Sally Toogood said: "He hangs around outside, waits for any opportunity to come in and grab a packet of crisps.

"He takes it off the shelf, shakes it open and all of his mates come down as well. He didn't seem to be bothered by the spicy crisps."