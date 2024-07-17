Brave bystander scales 20ft lampost to save seagull

A bystander climbed a 20ft-tall lamppost to rescue a trapped seagull in heartwarming footage.

Iain Dunlop was working at Box Bar, Glasgow, on Sunday, 14 July, when he spotted a punter climbing the structure opposite his workplace.

Footage shows the man scaling the metal pole towards the seagull, lifting it free and allowing it to fly off within seconds.

He then managed to safely get back to the ground by sliding down the post.

Dunlop, who owns Total Treecall Scotland, said: “It took him less than two minutes to get up and down. The seagull appeared to be grand and the customer went back inside the bar.”