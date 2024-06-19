Melanie Lynskey – star of The Last of Us and Yellowjackets – talks to Jacob Stolworthy about her latest role in six-part series, The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

In Go to Bat episode four, Lynskey plays author Heather Morris, who wrote the best-selling novel in real life, about Holocaust prisoners Lali and Gita Sokolov who meet and fall in love in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Lynskey discusses meeting the real Heather, how she adapted the character for the screen, and the pressures of playing real life figures.

