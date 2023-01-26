Jump to content

Liveupdated1674707868

Julian Sands – latest news: Sheriff’s office gives update on search for missing actor

Fresh searches on higher ground for Sands are still not possible due to poor conditions

Peony Hirwani,Tom Murray,Andy Gregory,Inga Parkel
Thursday 26 January 2023 04:37
Julian Sands: Who is the Hollywood British actor missing in California?

Authorities in California say the search for Julian Sands will continue by air only.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released an update on Wednesday evening US time to say helicopters continued to search the San Gabriel Mountains for any sign of the missing British actor.

The California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Ops has been brought in to assist the search using a device that can detect reflective material and in some cases credit cards, the sheriff’s office said. 

Meanwhile, Julian Sands’ brother Nick has said that he knows “in my heart” that his sibling is no longer alive, as the search for the missing British actor approached its second week.

“However sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong,” Nick said in comments to his his local Yorkshire paper, the Craven Herald.

Sands was reported missing on 13 January, sparking a major search and rescue effort led by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, an official statement from the sheriff’s office said that fresh searches on higher ground for Sands are still not possible due to poor conditions.

Last week, Sands’ family released the last known images of him mountaineering, telling The Independent: “This is how he would love to be seen, doing what he loved best – a heroic mountaineer.”

1674691217

Search for Julian Sands continues by air only

Helicopters continue to search the San Gabriel Mountains in California for missing actor Julian Sands, but fresh ground searches in higher areas are not possible due to the poor conditions, authorities say.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released an update on Wednesday evening US time to say the search would continue by air only as the search for Sands neared its second week.

The California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Ops has been brought in to assist the search using a device that can detect reflective material and in some cases, credit cards, the sheriff’s office said.

1674707456

Credit card-detecting technology used in search for Sands

In an update shared Wednesday (25 January), authorities said they were using a Recco device to help trace Sands.

“Recco technology can detect Recco reflective material, electronics, and in some cases, credit cards,” they said.

Read more:

1674703842

Who is Julian Sands?

Tom Murray26 January 2023 03:30
1674700256

Hiker who went missing in the same mountain where Sands is missing has been found

A 75-year-old man who went missing at around 6 am on Sunday, was found safe Tuesday afternoon.

Jin Chung of North Hollywood suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to walk off Mt Baldy with rescuers, ABC7 reported.

Tom Murray26 January 2023 02:30
1674696642

How long will the search continue?

US authorities previously said there is “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Julian Sands.

Today (25 January) marks the 12th day since Sands’ went missing.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department said that the incident was still being classified as a search and rescue operation.

“We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews,” a spokesperson from the department said.

Tom Murray26 January 2023 01:30
1674693042

Timeline of Julian Sands’ disappearance

Here’s a quick updated refresher:

Operations to find actor Julian Sands step up as federal agencies join search (Ian West/PA)

(PA Archive)

1674689653

In an update on Wednesday, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office said the search for Julian Sands would continue by air only.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released an update on Wednesday evening US time to say the search would continue by air only as the search for Sands neared its second week.

The California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Ops has been brought in to assist the search using a device that can detect reflective material and in some cases credit cards.

The sheriff’s office said it was hopeful that it can “pinpoint an area where we can focus our search efforts”.

Bevan Hurley25 January 2023 23:34
1674689442

Past clips of Julian Sands reshared by fans

As the search for the British actor continues, many fans have shared some of their favourites Sands’ scenes from his former projects. Enjoy!

Inga Parkel25 January 2023 23:30
1674685842

‘Star Wars Battlefront II' actor Anthony Skordi shares photo of friend Julian Sands

Inga Parkel25 January 2023 22:30
1674682242

Is the climate crisis behind California’s string of hiker tragedies?

This month, as climate-amped superstorms battered California, first responders have carried out 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy’s peak, the highest summit in the San Gabriel mountain range.

The mountain is emblematic of a growing threat: the deadly impact of the climate crisis on one of America’s favourite pastimes, the great outdoors.

Two people have died and a third man, the British actor Julian Sands, is still missing after nearly a week.

The Independent’s Josh Marcus investigates the link between climbing accidents and climate.

(Getty/iStock/Orange County Sheriff’s Department/cbsnews)

