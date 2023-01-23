Sam Smith confronts ‘crazy’ Adele rumour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Smith has confronted a “crazy” rumour created by fans who believe that Adele and Sam Smith are the same person.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, the “Unholy” singer, ​​who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, confessed to Barrymore that the “craziest” rumour they’ve heard about themselves is that they and Adele are the same person.

The “Stay With Me” musician said: “Everyone thinks I’m Adele. We’ve never been in the same room together.”

They continued, explaining the methodology behind the conspiracy theory: “If you slow down her voice, it sounds a bit like mine.” The singer, 30, said that people think they and Adele, 34, are the “same person.”

“I’m just in drag right now,” Smith said, laughing.

While some fans have posted their theories on social media, with one person tweeting in 2018, “Anyone notice that Adele isn’t at the Grammys this year? It’s because Adele and Sam Smith are the same person and you’ll never see them both in the same place at the same time,” others have been mocking the singer on Twitter, suggesting Smith made up the “rumour”.

One person tweeted: “Sam Smith says the craziest rumor they’ve heard about themselves is that they’re secretly Adele in drag. Never heard that one before.”

“Everyone thinks I’m Adele…Everyone = Sam Smith,” quipped another.

Smith told Drew Barrymore that fans think they and Adele are the same person (Getty Images)

“Nobody ever, in their wildest fever dream, while drunk and high on opioids has EVER said Sam Smith is Adele in drag,” wrote another.

While both Smith and Adele are London-born singers, that’s about the extent of their similarities.

In a new interview, Smith opened up about learning to love their body after years of insecurities.

Smith told The Sunday Times that they had initially dreaded the scrutiny that would come from the music industry, but had since come to love their body.

“Within my industry there is definitely that question of, ‘What should a pop star look like?’” they said. “When I was 25 I came off tour exhausted. I looked to role models in the body world.

“Every time I went to the [swimming] pool I felt self-conscious, but I forced myself to take my top off. It paid off because I now have the opposite of body dysmorphia. I look fabulous. I’m finally getting a tan. I’m burnt in places I’ve never been burnt.”

Smith said that they were now “happier in my own skin”, adding: “My mum says that, as I’ve got older, I’ve stopped caring what people think as much. She tends to be right.”