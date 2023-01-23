Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Grace Jones has been announced as the headliner for Chesire’s Bluedot Festival.

The “Slave to the Rhythm” singer, actor and model will play at Chesire’s Jodrell Bank Observatory near Goostrey, north-west England, this July.

Jones will headline alongside electropop star Roisin Murphy and American indie rock band Pavement.

A festival representative said that Jones is “one of the most influential musicians of her generation” and that her influence “has made her a towering figure of pop for over six decades”.

“From the classic beats of ‘Slave To The Rhythm’ and ‘Pull Up To The Bumper’ to her gold-selling most recent album Hurricane, [she] has become synonymous with a unique fusion of music, art and fashion that has inspired a new generation of artists,” they added.

Elsewhere on the line-up, the festival’s organisers said Pavement’s appearance would be the American band’s only UK festival performance in 2023, while they promised a “cosmic dance party” from Murphy, who will open the weekend.

They added that composer Max Richter will deliver a “unique orchestral performance” beneath the Lovell radio telescope at Jodrell Bank Observatory.

Irish DJ and broadcaster Annie Mac, electronic duo Leftfield and Scottish band Young Fathers also appear on the line-up.

This year’s instalment will mark the festival’s seventh year of operation. Bluedot runs across four days and has two main focuses: music and science.

In science, experts in space exploration, physics, biology and environmentalism, will give keynote talks discussing the latest discoveries in their given field.

Festival director Ben Robinson said the festival had always been “ambitious in its programming and mission” and that it has “matured into a very special event” since the event launched in 2016.

He said that the festival hosts a “breadth of genres” and “one-off moments”.

Robinson continued: “We look forward to gathering together again beneath the telescope.”

Bluedot will take place at the Cheshire observatory from 20 to 23 July. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27 at 10am GMT, and you can buy tickets here.