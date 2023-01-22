Beyonce takes to Dubai stage for first headline concert since 2018

Beyonce has taken to the stage for her first headline concert in more than four years.

This video shows the spectacular performance at a private hotel launch event in Dubai.

The show featured the elements of fire and water with backing dancers creating beautiful splashes on stage in contrast with flames.

She was joined on stage by her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, for the live debut of their track from “The Lion King: The Gift.”

