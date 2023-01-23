Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tim Allen has denied Pamela Anderson’s claim that he flashed his penis at her while on the set of Home Improvement in 1991.

Anderson is set to release her memoir, Love, Pamela, on 31 January. Ahead of this, an extract from the book has been shared that alleges a disturbing incident between the two actors while working on the family sitcom.

The former Baywatch star, who was 23 at the time, wrote of encountering Allen, then 37, in a hallway near the dressing rooms.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” the extract reads, according to Variety.

“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” Anderson continues.

By this time in her career, Anderson had been a prominent Playboy model and had appeared in several naked photoshoots.

In a statement, Allen denied that the incident ever took place. “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” he told Variety on Sunday (22 January).

The Independent has contacted representatives for Tim Allen for comment.

Anderson appeared in early episodes of the comedy series as Lisa, a work colleague to Allen’s lead character, Tim Taylor, on the home repairs television show “Tool Time”.

Pamela Anderson and Tim Allen (Getty)

She departed the show after the second season in order to focus on Baywatch, which was quickly a cultural phenomenon and helped Anderson become one of the most famous women in the world.

Along with her memoir, Anderson’s story will also be shared in the forthcoming Netflix documentary film, Pamela, A love story.

Using footage from the actor’s personal archives, the film will stand as an opportunity for Anderson to share stories about her life on- and off-camera, including her perspective on her and Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape leak.

Pamela, a love story will be streaming on Netflix from Tuesday 31 January.