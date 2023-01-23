Julian Sands – live: Avalanche risk as air search resumed for missing actor
Officials say there is still ‘no time set’ for when ground searches can begin again
Ground crews are still unable to continue their search efforts for missing actor Julian Sands, due to the risk of avalanches in the area.
Mr Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.
“The air search is being resumed, but we have not been able to resume a ground search yet due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches,” Gloria Huerta, Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told the BBC on Friday.
She said there was still “no time set” for when they would begin again.
In other news, the phone belonging to Mr Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.
The search has been ramped up of late as officials use mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.
Friend describes strength of Sands’ love for family
A friend has described the strength of Julian Sands’ love for his wife and children.
“His total and absolute adoration is always towards his wife the novelist and screenwriter Evgenia Citkowitz by whom he has two daughters,” they told The Independent.
“And his son Henry by his first wife the journalist Sarah Sands is closely bonded to him and joined the search for him in the Californian mountains where he went missing.
At least 19 people killed in California storms
California has been hit by a string of violent winter storms that have brought flooding and major snowfall, prompting power cuts and evacuations and leading to the deaths of at least 19 people.
According to the sheriff’s department, it has launched 14 search and rescue missions in the Mount Baldy area alone over the past month, with two hikers dying on the mountain.
In addition to Julian Sands, rescuers in Los Angeles county are also currently searching the San Gabriel range for missing 61-year-old hiker Robert Gregory.
No fixed deadline for end of search, authorities say
US authorities have said that there is still “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Julian Sands.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department said that the incident was still being classified as a search and rescue operation.
“We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews,” a spokesperson from the department said.
Helicopter search still under way
The helicopter search is still under way for missing actor Julian Sands, with US authorities using mobile phone forensics to try and pinpoint his location.
Both national and state officials are working to help find Mr Sands. On Friday, the country sheriff’s department revealed that pings from the actor’s phone appeared to show that he was on the move on the day he was reported missing.
A spokesperson for the department said: “We are working with state and federal agencies that have cell phone forensics to assist us in pinpointing a location, but so far no new info has been developed.”
The last known pictures of Sands mountaineering
The family of Julian Sands have shared with The Independent the last known images of him mountaineering.
Poignant photographs that he sent to his grandson Billy in September show him looking relaxed and happy while climbing the 14,783ft Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps.
The Weisshorn, a three-ridged pyramid-shaped mountain about 15 miles from the Matterhorn, is described by climbing experts as “more serious” than its famous neighbour. “One of the most difficult 4,000m peaks, the Weisshorn is a long and serious climb by any route,” according to Alpine Guides.
Sands is a wild Byronesque romantic, says friend
A friend of Julian Sands has described him as “wild” and “a Byronesque romantic”.
“Julian is wild and never contained by rules or boundaries. He is a Byronesque romantic and an adventurer who is drawn to the extremes of nature, relishing the freedom of mountains which he conquers all over the world,” they told The Independent.
“He is deeply inspired by the Romantic poets and his performances of their work are spellbinding and come from a passionate love of literature.
“He is a friend bound by Homeric qualities of loyalty and living life to the full. He takes no prisoners and yet is as gentle and generous and sensitive as the poets he so admired.”
Mount Baldy conditions ‘extremely dangerous’ since Sands went missing
The conditions on Mount Baldy, where rescuers are searching for Julian Sands, are “adverse and extremely dangerous” and are not favourable even for highly experienced hikers, police warned this week.
“Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday.
“Sheriff’s Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience.”
