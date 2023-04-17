Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces memoir Believe

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to release her first memoir.

The singer, who performed with the girl group from 2011 to 2022, shared a video to Instagram on Monday (17 April) announcing her autobiography, Believe.

In the clip, Pinnock can be seen sipping a cup of tea and reading from the book, before explaining that the memoir is “so special to me”.

“I hope you guys love is as much as I do,” she said, sharing that Believe will be released on 26 October.

Pinnock captioned the video: “Ever since we won The X Factor back in 2011, I feel like I’ve been in a whirlwind. I’ve had some life-changing moments that up until now, I’ve never really had the chance to process.

“Maya Angelou once said, ‘You can’t really know where you are going until you know where you have been.’ So with this in mind and before I embark on this new journey, I want to respect my past; my life, my heritage, family, identity and most importantly, embracing & believing in my own power.”

Pinnock added that she’d co-written the book with the “supremely talented” Mixed/Other author Natalie Morris, “who helped me find my voice and write this memoir”.

The 31-year-old was supported in the comment section by her bandmates, with Jade Thirlwall commenting a series of supportive emojis, while Perrie Edwards wrote: “Woohoo.”

Pinnock found fame when she was put into the band Little Mix – originally known as Rhymix – on The X Factor in 2011. Jesy Nelson, her bandmate alongside Thirlwall and Edwards, left the group in 2020, stating that the time in the group had taken “a toll” on her mental health.

In 2022, Pinnock signed a solo record deal with Warner Bros, two months after Little Mix announced their indefinite hiatus.

In December, Pinnock, who has been working with Beyoncé producer Hit-Boy, said that her music was “coming together slowly but surely”.

“I’m so happy with what we’ve made so far but I know there’s much more to do,” she wrote.