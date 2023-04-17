Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A TikTok about the extortionate food and drink costs at Coachella has gone viral.

In footage that has been liked 250,000 times at the time of writing, TikTok user Jackie Tanti told her followers: “Just so you all know, these two coffees and two burritos cost us $64. Capitalism really popped off today.”

That is equivalent to approximately £51.

The California-based festival is currently in its first weekend, and will return from Friday 21 April to Sunday 23 April, with the same artists performing at both shows.

This year, the festival is headlined by Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny on each Friday, K-pop girl group Blackpink on each Saturday, and enigmatic R&B star Frank Ocean on each Sunday.

Also among the lineup this year are a number of British exports including Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, SG Lewis, Idris Elba, Charli XCX, Yungblud and more.

Weekend two general admission tickets are on sale on the Coachella website for $549 (£441). VIP tickets cos $1,069 (£860).

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen talking and embracing at Coachella this weekend.

In response, fans of the artists have shared their excitement at the supposed romantic reunion.

The singers previously began dating in July 2019 after spending years as friends, but they announced the end of their relationship in a joint statement in November 2021.

Meanwhile, the frenzy over Frank Ocean’s headline set is at fever pitch after his performance was dropped from the YouTube livestream.