Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted reuniting at Coachella following 2021 breakup

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been seen talking and embracing at Coachella 2023.

The recording artists are among a large selection of celebrities present at this year’s festival in the California valleys.

Headline acts include Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean, as well as a notable return from Calvin Harris, who last appeared at the event in 2016.

On Friday (14 April), Mendes and Cabello were pictured in the crowd holding drinks and smiling at each other while in conversation.

“Havana” vocalist Cabello wore a white bustier top and denim cargo trousers, while Mendes wore a graphic T-shirt, beige trousers and a bandana around his neck.

Celebrity gossip account, PopBase, also shared a short video that seems to show the singers kissing.

In response, fans of the artists have shared their excitement at the supposed romantic reunion.

“Omg yes I want them back together,” one supporter replied, while another added: “If it’s meant to be it will be and honestly if they really are back together then good for them.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in 2021 (Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The singers previously began dating in July 2019 after spending years as friends.

They first collaborated musically in 2015 on the track “I Know What You Did Last Summer”. Their second duet, “Señorita”, was released shortly before they announced their relationship in 2019.

In the early stages of the Covid pandemic, the couple were often pictured taking daily walks together. Amused fans often commented on their seemingly lacklustre demeanours as they exercised.

However, they announced the end of their relationship in a joint statement in November 2021.

“Hey guys we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” read the message posted on their respective Instagram stories.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for comment.