Frank Ocean’s headlining set will not be live-streamed on YouTube.

The set, which is still scheduled to take place at 10.05pm PDT, has been pulled from Coachella’s YouTube streaming schedule.

The video-sharing platform also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella live stream.”

This headlining set will be Frank Ocean’s first performance in six years. He last performed at the Flow Festival in 2017 in Finland.

Many fans who have been watching the festival from home are upset by the news.

“Are you f***ing kidding me?” one fan wrote. “I’ve been waiting to watch this live stream ever since Frank Ocean was announced as headliner.”

Another person added: “Wow YouTube, you’re not gonna lives stream the most anticipated artist of the two weekend-long music festival...”

One person wrote: “I literally did my work since seven in the morning to make time for you Frank Ocean pleaseeeee.”

Many fans are also speculating that the live stream was cancelled because Ocean “might drop a new album on stage”.

“What if Frank Ocean performs an entirely new album that drops tonight and all of our lives just drastically improve and the world heals,” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “Hoping the only reason #FrankOcean isn’t having his set live-streamed is because he’s having a new album private listening party for the #Coachella crowd only.”

One person wrote: “You owe us a new album after cancelling this live stream Frank Ocean.”

Ocean was originally due to perform at Coachella in 2020, before the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Apart from Ocean, Björk‘s livestream from Coachella has also been pulled from YouTube’s streaming schedule. The last performer on the Coachella main stage to receive a live stream was Kali Uchis.