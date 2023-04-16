Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The first weekend of Coachella 2023 is currently underway and has attracted a slew of celebrities and familiar faces.

Known officially as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the annual event is famous for its list of A-list attendees as well as the high-profile talent that it brings to the stage.

Coachella runs over the course of two weekends, with each performer playing at both.

Previous years have seen the likes of Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Radiohead, AC/DC, Drake and Harry Styles headline the show.

This year, reggaeton artist Bad Bunny is the Friday headliner. After giving his first performance on Friday 14 April, he will return on 22 April to perform his set for a second and final time.

On Saturdays 15 and 22 April, K-pop stars Blackpink are the headliners, while Sundays 16 and 23 April will see R&B vocalist Frank Ocean take to the stage.

Celebrities who have been spotted in attendance so far include Justin and Hailey Bieber, The Weeknd, John Legend, Bebe Rexha, Tyga, Benny Blanco, Simi Khadra, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Saweetie, Don Toliver, Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa and Lewis Hamilton.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello excited fans as they were spotted embracing in the crowd on Friday (14 April). The singers, who collaborated on the 2019 song “Señorita”, were in a relationship from 2019 to 2021.

Meanwhile, famed Coachella fan Vanessa Hudgens is not in attendance this year and shared her disappointment at missing out on the festival fun on social media.

Vanessa Hudgens has Coachella fomo (Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens)

“The Coachella fomo [fear of missing out] is real,” she captioned a selfie on her Instagram stories, before posting a series of photos of her at the festival in previous years.

Elsewhere, a TikTok user has gone viral after posting the surprisingly high prices for food and drink at the event this year.