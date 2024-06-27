Michael Mosley book sales soar following TV doctor’s death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sales for Michael Mosley’s books have soared since his disappearance and death, reentering the bestseller charts for the first time in weeks.

The TV doctor, who died after disappearing on a walk on the Greek island of Symi, was hailed as “one of the most important broadcasters of recent decades”.

He was found to have died of natural causes on 5 June after setting off for a walk from Saint Nikolas beach at around 1.30pm that day in searing 40C heat without a mobile phone.

In the wake of his death, the author’s books have returned to the bestseller charts for the first time since February with Just One Thing: How Simple Changes Can Transform Your Life.

Sales of the title are soaring by 650 percent over the last fortnight, according to The Sunday Times. It re-entered the general paperback chart at number 7 after first being released in October 2022.

The book relays Mosley’s mission to introduce the importance of small habit changes that can transform the overall direction of the reader’s life.

Mosley died at the age of 67 ( Getty Images )

The TV personality, who regularly made appearances on This Morning, found his passion for health and wellbeing following the early death of his father Bill.

His self-experimentation, he once admitted to The Guardian, was inspired by his father’s death as a result of complications from diabetes.

“No male in my family has made it beyond 72,” he said. “His friends said how much like him I was, so he was kind of a warning from history.”

He was the author of several books including The Fast 800, The Fast Diet, and The 8 Week Blood Sugar Diet.

In a moving post on Instagram, his wife Claire paid tribute to her husband as she wrote: “Michael was an amazing man. Thank you for seeing that too. We miss him so much.”

She continuedL “I very much want to continue the work that gave Michael and myself so much joy and such a sense of purpose”.

The broadcaster and columnist, who first trained as a doctor, advocated intermittent fasting through the 5:2 diet and the fast 800 diet and presented science and medical documentaries on the BBC and Channel 4.