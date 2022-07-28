People have discovered Nadine Dorries’ erotic novels. They wish they hadn’t
‘I wish I didn’t know how to read,’ a TikToker wrote
As the Tory leadership race hots up, more and more people are finding out about culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ work as a novelist.
This week, Dorries has thrown her support behind Liz Truss and launched a number of attacks on competitor, Rishi Sunak.
On TikTok, a user called miss_ginger34 read out several racy segments from Dorries’ erotic fiction, garnering thousands of likes. “I wish I didn't know how to read,” she captioned the post.
The woman made vomiting expressions throughout as she read through the prose, which includes such lines as: “She could feel his sperm, now cold, slowly crawling down her nose and cheek.”
“It gets so much worse,” the TikToker noted, before launching into another extract in which Dorries describes a man’s smell as “a cross between a damp shed carpet and the run-off from a Goblin meat pudding”.
According to her publisher, Head of Zeus, Dorries has sold more than 2.5 million copies of her numerous novels since 2014 with the majority of sales coming from ebook purchases.
Extracts from her work have long been shared by the popular Twitter account, @DailyDorries, which shares a piece of her work every day.
Dorries’ erotica has also been spoofed by comedian Sooz Kempner, who dons a wig similar to the politician’s hair to read parody versions of her work, though, you could argue the writing is already beyond parody.
