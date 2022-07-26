Liz Truss refused to disown Nadine Dorries' comments on Rishi Sunak's expensive clothing, when asked if she would do, "directly and specifically," during the latest Tory leadership debate.

Speaking on BBC, the foreign secretary said: "I don't have any issue with how expensive anybody else's clothes are, and actually I think Rishi is a very finely dressed person, and I'm a great admirer of his dress sense."

"I don't know how she knows where I got my earrings, to be perfectly frank about it," referring to Dorries' remark about her "£4.50" jewelry.

