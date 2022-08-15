Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Horse Whisperer author Nicholas Evans dies at 72

Author died of a heart attack, his agent has confirmed

Nicole Vassell
Monday 15 August 2022 12:29
Comments
<p>Nicholas Evans has died at age 72, his agent confirms </p>

Nicholas Evans has died at age 72, his agent confirms

(Getty Images)

Nicholas Evans, the author of The Horse Whisperer, has died at the age of 72.

According to his long-time agent Caradoc King at United Agents, Evans died of a heart attack on Tuesday 9 August.

Evans released his debut novel The Horse Whisperer in 1995, to much critical and commercial acclaim.

The book about a family whose wild horse is only tamed by a mysterious Montana ranch worker, was one of the most successful of that year, selling over 15 million copies in the US.

The Horse Whisperer was adapted into a film of the same name in 1998, starring Robert Redford, Scarlett Johansson and Kristin Scott Thomas.

Recommended

In a statement to The Bookseller, Charlie King, managing director of Little, Brown Book Group, said: “Nicholas Evans was a masterful storyteller and one of the most successful, best-loved novelists of his generation.

“His era-defining bestseller The Horse Whisperer and his four subsequent novels, The Loop, The Smoke Jumper, The Divide and the Brave, have been enjoyed by millions of readers around the world.

“Little, Brown is extremely proud to be Nick’s publisher – he will be greatly missed, but his words will live on for years to come.”

He is survived by his wife Charlotte and their four children, Finlay, Lauren, Max and Harry.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in